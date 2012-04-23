版本:
China's Alibaba.com posts 25 pct drop in Q1 profit

April 23 Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest listed e-commerce company, posted a 25 percent slide in first-quarter earnings on Monday, weighed down by a shrinking paying member base as global economic uncertainty took a toll.

Alibaba.com, a unit of Alibaba Group, said January-March net profit fell to 339.2 million yuan ($53.8 million) from 452.5 million yuan a year earlier.

