UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba attracts attention from U.S. regulator

(Adds details on SEC request, background on lawsuits)
By Edwin Chan and Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said on Friday it was asked by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for information about its dealings with a
Chinese regulator, coming just five months after the company's
stock market debut.
The SEC's request follows an unusually public fracas between
Alibaba and China's State Administration for Industry and
Commerce, or SAIC, over the issue of fake products being sold on
the company's websites and a series of related lawsuits filed in
the United States.
The e-commerce titan said in a statement it was cooperating
with the SEC's request, but gave no details about what the
regulator specifically wanted.
"The SEC letter states it should in no way be construed as
Alibaba Group having done anything wrong or there having been
any violation of securities law," Alibaba said.
Wall Street is becoming increasingly concerned that Chinese
regulators are sharpening their scrutiny of counterfeit products
on e-commerce sites, an endemic problem that Alibaba and others
have fought for years.
Last month, SAIC said in a now-retracted "white paper" that
it had met with Alibaba before the company's blockbuster New
York stock market listing to discuss the issue of fakes sold on
its platform, but had withheld publishing any report so as not
to affect the initial public offering in September.
Alibaba's shares fell 4.4 percent the day the SAIC report
was published, spurring lawsuits in the United States alleging
that the company failed to disclose risk factors to investors.
Alibaba, whose $25 billion IPO was the world's biggest, is
sensitive to accusations about its efforts to suppress
counterfeit products.
Meanwhile, Beijing, facing persistent U.S. pressure, has
declared protecting intellectual property a government priority.
Shares of Alibaba were down 0.62 percent in extended trade
on Friday, after closing up 2.24 percent at $89.05 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)