Alibaba IPO underwriters earn $300 mln in fees, 1.2 pct of deal

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Banks handling the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are set to earn $300.4 million in underwriting commissions, the Chinese e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.

The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal, which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option to sell additional shares.

The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to the filing.

Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners of the IPO. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Keiron Henderson)
