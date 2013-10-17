版本:
2013年 10月 18日

Align Tech beats estimates on strong sales of invisible braces

Oct 17 Dental products maker Align Technology Inc's quarterly results beat expectations on strong sales of its invisible braces, sending its shares up 13 percent after the bell.

Third-quarter net income was $34.5 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.3 million, breakeven on a per share basis, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 21 percent to $164.5 million, driven by higher sales of Invisalign braces.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $158.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
