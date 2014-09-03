Couche-Tard profit rises as U.S. fuel gross margins jump

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
Sept 3 Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a jump in fuel gross margins in the United States.
The company's net income rose to $269.5 million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 20, from $255 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Road transportation fuel gross margins at company operated stores in the United States rose about 19 percent to 23 cents per gallon, compared with 19.4 cents per gallon a year earlier.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange