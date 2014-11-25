版本:
Couche-Tard profit jumps as U.S. fuel margins improve

Nov 25 Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher fuel margins in the United States.

The company's net income rose to $286.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 12, from $229.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Couche-Tard, whose outlets include Mac's and Circle K, also operates in Europe. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
