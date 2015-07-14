Couche-Tard profit falls nearly 11 pct

July 14 Canadian convenience store and gasoline
station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard on Tuesday
reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to
one-time costs related to its purchase of smaller U.S. rival
Pantry Inc.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by more than 22
percent to 5.5 Canadian cents.
Net income fell to $129.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended April 26 from $145.1 million, or 25
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 18.6 percent to $7.28 billion.
