OSLO, April 18 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc , which operates convenience-store chains in Canada and the United States has made a recommended cash offer for Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail, valuing the company at $2.77 billion.

Statoil the biggest shareholder in the fuel retailer, agreed to accept the offer, made at 53 crowns per share, a 52.5 percent premium on Tuesday's 34.75 crown closing price.