CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard Q3 adjusted EPS $0.92

(Corrects sixth bullet point to show year-ago revenue was $11.5
billion, not $11.6 billion)
March 18 March 18 ALIMENTATION
COUCHE-TARD :
* Announces its results for its third quarter of fiscal year
2014
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.8% in the U.S.,
0.9% in Europe and 2.2% in Canada
* Q3 revenue $11.1 billion versus $11.5 billion last year
* Says maintain goal of annual synergies ranging from $150
million to $200.0 million before the end of December 2015
* During 16-week period ended February 2, 2014, recorded
synergies and cost savings estimated at about $13.0 million
before income taxes
* During Q3, recorded impairment charge of $6.8 million for
non-operational lubricant production plant located in ostroweic,
Poland
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $11.25 billion
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On February 10, 2014, co's Mexican operator, circulo k, under
licensing agreement, reached deal to acquire 878 stores in
Mexico
(Reporting by Savio D'Souza in Bangalore)