CORRECTED-Canadian convenience store operator Couche-Tard names new CEO

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue fell 3.3 percent, not 4.3 percent)

March 18 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard said founder Alain Bouchard would step down from the role of chief executive and hand over the top job to Chief Operating Officer Brian Hannasch.

Hannasch will take over as the CEO from Sept. 24 and Bouchard will become the executive chairman of the company's board.

Alimentation's net income rose to $182.3 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 2 from $142.2 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $11.1 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
