Alimera makes fourth bid for eye treatment approval from FDA

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Alimera Sciences Inc said it has applied a fourth time for U.S. regulatory approval to start selling an eye implant that delivers a drug to treat a form of blindess in diabetes patients.
Alimera said it had provided a safety update and responded to questions the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised in October, when it rejected marketing approval fo the treatment for a third time.
The FDA asked for a new trial of the drug-device combination, but Alimera's partner, Psivida Corp, said that additional trials were not necessary.
The eye implant, Iluvien, is intended to treat blindness associated with diabetic macular edema (DME), a condition that causes a patient's eye to swell, cutting their sight.
The treatment is already approved in some European countries, including the United Kingdom, Austria, Portugal and Germany. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.