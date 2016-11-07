TPG's Alinta Energy IPO held up in Australia on U.S. election jitters - source

* Prospectus, due Monday, delayed at least a week - source
* Deal could value all of Alinta at up to $2.3 bln
* Sale would be Australia's biggest IPO in 2016
* Tepid start for TPG listing of Inghams on Monday
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 7 A plan by TPG Capital
Management to launch Australia's biggest listing this year, a
sale that could value all of utility Alinta Energy at up to A$3
billion ($2.3 billion), has been delayed by at least a week, a
person familiar with the matter said, citing market jitters on
the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
The decision to delay a prospectus launch originally
scheduled for Monday was made before another TPG asset,
Australia's biggest chicken producer, Inghams Group,
made a tepid debut. Inghams opened 1 percent below its offer
price as the Australian market rose.
TPG had halved the Inghams listing size last Friday to
foster a stronger opening day amid generally weak investor
sentiment towards recent Sydney initial public offerings.
"It (Alinta's IPO) has been pushed back a week till after
the presidential election," the person familiar with the float
said, speaking before Inghams debut. The person declined to be
identified because the IPO has yet to be announced officially.
TPG declined to comment.
Global markets have been hit by worries over the potential
outcome of the U.S. election on Nov. 8. The U.S. market has
fallen nine sessions in a row, while the Australian market has
dropped in seven out of the past eight sessions.
Money raised in Australian IPOs has dropped to $3.1 billion
this year from $4.39 billion at the same time last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data, with offerings led by private
equity firms meeting with investor caution in light of the
performance of the companies they have listed in the past few
years.
"They're usually over-priced - particularly when they're
coming out of private equity," said Simon Mawhinney, chief
investment officer at fund manager Allan Gray. Mawhinney said he
won't be looking at the Alinta offering as he never buys into
IPOs.
Alinta, which owns gas-fired power stations, transmission
lines, gas pipelines and energy retailing businesses in
Australia and a power station in New Zealand, is expected to
have earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around A$380 million in 2017, according
to credit rating agency Standard & Poors.
Based on an earnings multiple of between 10 and 13 times
EBITDA and debt of A$1.7 billion, that would give it a market
capitalisation of up to A$3.2 billion.
One fund manager said he had not yet made a decision on
whether to participate in the Alinta float.
"It's a big float. It's got history. We haven't made up our
minds," said Jason Beddow, Chief Executive at Argo Investments.
Alinta's history includes the near collapse of the firm's
predecessor, then listed as Babcock and Brown Power, under a
debt heap in the wake of the global financial crisis.
Bankers at Macquarie, UBS, and Goldman Sachs leading the
planned Alinta listing declined to comment.
($1 = 1.3024 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)