TPG postpones Alinta float in Australia due to post-Trump volatility

MELBOURNE Nov 11 Private equity firm TPG and its partners said on Friday they have decided to postpone the float of Alinta Energy in Australia to the first quarter of 2017, due to market jitters in the wake of the U.S. election outcome and despite strong investor interest.

"As flagged, this decision was made due to the potential for market volatility following the U.S. election and the proximity to Christmas," they said in an emailed statement.

Global markets volatility spiked in the wake of the Republican Donald Trump's shock win in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

