TPG postpones Alinta float in Australia due to post-Trump volatility

MELBOURNE Nov 11 Private equity firm TPG and
its partners said on Friday they have decided to postpone the
float of Alinta Energy in Australia to the first quarter of
2017, due to market jitters in the wake of the U.S. election
outcome and despite strong investor interest.
"As flagged, this decision was made due to the potential for
market volatility following the U.S. election and the proximity
to Christmas," they said in an emailed statement.
Global markets volatility spiked in the wake of the
Republican Donald Trump's shock win in Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
