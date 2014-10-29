TPG hires Lazard to sell Australian energy retailer Alinta for about $3.5 bln - sources

BRIEF-Gruden Group entered into strategic partnership with Paypal
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Oct 29 TPG Capital Management LP hired investment bank Lazard Group LLC to sell Australian gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy in a deal worth about A$4 billion ($3.54 billion), three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The sale process is expected to commence in early 2015, the sources said, after the United States private equity giant took Alinta private in a A$2.1 billion debt for equity swap. (1 US dollar = 1.1293 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.