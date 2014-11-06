Poland's Alior says 400 mln zlotys net profit in 2015 is achievable

WARSAW Nov 6 The chief executive of Polish
mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday he feels
comfortable with analysts' forecasts that the bank's net profit
will rise to 400 million zlotys ($118 million).
"I can confirm that we will be in this forecast's range of
315-350 million zlotys this year, thanks to maintaining credit
margin levels and cost cuts. Four hundred million next year is
doable, but this is not a forecast," Wojciech Sobieraj told
Reuters in an interview.
Alior has agreed to take over smaller rival Meritum bank.
Sobieraj said in the interview he would consider further
takeovers if the opportunity arises, but that Alior can't afford
to buy BPH Bank which has been put up for sale by GE
Money.
(1 US dollar = 3.3795 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)