Santander joins race to buy stake in Polish bank Alior -sources

WARSAW Jan 23 Spain's Santander
is in talks to buy a 26-percent stake in Alior
Bank, two banking sources said, joining a growing list
of suitors for the shareholding owned by French holding company
Carlo Tessara.
Sources have said earlier that France's Societe
Generale and Poland's Getin Noble Bank were
in talks to buy the stake.
"There is not only Societe and Getin now. Also Santander is
in the game. The transaction is expected to take place in May at
earliest," a banking source said.
Another banking source confirmed the information.
Alior has a market value of around $1.59 billion. It has
increased in the past few days, as the bank, set up in 2008, is
not involved in Swiss franc-denominated mortgage issue, which
hit the shares of other banks in Poland.
"It looks like the most probable buyer is Societe, although
there is a risk connected with their exposure to Russia," one of
the sources said.
Getin's chances may be affected by fallout from the surge in
value of the Swiss franc. Analysts estimate Getin is heavily
exposed due to its significant Swiss franc-denominated mortgage
portfolio.
Santander in Madrid, Getin, Alior and Societe Generale in
Warsaw all declined to comment.
Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier
Romain Zaleski, has been looking to sell its 26-percent stake in
Alior for several years.
Poland's banking regulator has given permission
for Tassara to seek a buyer until mid-2016.
Analysts say Alior's valuation is relatively high compared
with its peers, due in part to speculation that a potential
buyer may be willing to pay a takeover premium.
Its shares rose almost 8 percent this year to date. They
were down around 4 percent in 2014 year due to weaker results.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; Additional
reporting by Julien Toyer in MADRID; Editing by Matt Robinson
and Jane Merriman)