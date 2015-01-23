Santander joins race to buy stake in Polish bank Alior -sources

WARSAW Jan 23 Spain's Santander is in talks to buy a 26-percent stake in Alior Bank, two banking sources said, joining a growing list of suitors for the shareholding owned by French holding company Carlo Tessara.

Sources have said earlier that France's Societe Generale and Poland's Getin Noble Bank were in talks to buy the stake.

"There is not only Societe and Getin now. Also Santander is in the game. The transaction is expected to take place in May at earliest," a banking source said.

Another banking source confirmed the information.

Alior has a market value of around $1.59 billion. It has increased in the past few days, as the bank, set up in 2008, is not involved in Swiss franc-denominated mortgage issue, which hit the shares of other banks in Poland.

"It looks like the most probable buyer is Societe, although there is a risk connected with their exposure to Russia," one of the sources said.

Getin's chances may be affected by fallout from the surge in value of the Swiss franc. Analysts estimate Getin is heavily exposed due to its significant Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio.

Santander in Madrid, Getin, Alior and Societe Generale in Warsaw all declined to comment.

Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, has been looking to sell its 26-percent stake in Alior for several years.

Poland's banking regulator has given permission for Tassara to seek a buyer until mid-2016.

Analysts say Alior's valuation is relatively high compared with its peers, due in part to speculation that a potential buyer may be willing to pay a takeover premium.

Its shares rose almost 8 percent this year to date. They were down around 4 percent in 2014 year due to weaker results. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in MADRID; Editing by Matt Robinson and Jane Merriman)