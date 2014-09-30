版本:
Johnson & Johnson to buy private drug developer for $1.75 bln

Sept 30 Johnson & Johnson said it would buy privately held drug developer Alios BioPharma Inc for $1.75 billion in cash, to access a portfolio of drugs targeting viral infections.

Johnson & Johnson said the deal includes Alios's experimental drug for infants with respiratory syncytial virus.

In the United States, respiratory syncytial virus is the most common cause of an inflammation of the small airways in the lung and pneumonia in infants under the age of 1, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
