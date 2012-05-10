Alipay allowed to process fund payments in China-sources

BEIJING May 10 Alipay, China's leading
electronic payment platform, has obtained approval from Chinese
regulators to process payments by individuals and corporates
buying and selling investment funds online, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Alipay, a unit of Alibaba Group, will join other
e-payment platforms including UnionPay and ChinaPnR in
processing such trades, potentially helping to boost trading
volumes in Chinese funds.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission may hand out the
licence on Friday, one of the sources said, declining to be
identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"We have filed our application with the CSRC to conduct
online payment services for funds, and we look forward to the
CSRC's decision," Alibaba said in an email on Thursday.
Alipay has more than 650 million registered users, including
individuals and corporates.
Alibaba Group, founded by one of China's best-known
entrepreneurs Jack Ma and 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc
, is the parent of Alibaba.com Ltd, the
country's largest e-commerce company and Taobao Mall, the
largest Chinese online shopping mall.