UPDATE 1-RPT-Air France-KLM defers decision on help for Alitalia

* Air France-KLM wants more data on Alitalia finances
* Italian minister wouldn't oppose higher Air France stake
* Air France-KLM unions, shareholders seen wary of more help
By Matthias Blamont and Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 23 Air France-KLM deferred
a decision on whether to offer more help for struggling Alitalia
on Monday, saying it needed more information about
its Italian partner's finances.
Air France-KLM said a board meeting - held hours after Italy
opened the door to a takeover by inviting the Franco-Dutch
carrier to double its 25 percent stake - had discussed its own
management's view of loss-making Alitalia's predicament.
"The board considered it vital to hear the information that
Alitalia's executive management should provide at a forthcoming
meeting of the Italian company's board of directors," Air
France-KLM said in a statement afterwards.
Alitalia's board is due to meet on Thursday.
The terse declaration dampened speculation of an imminent
Franco-Dutch bid for Alitalia, which faces an estimated cash
shortfall of some 400 million euros ($540 million).
Italian Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said earlier that
Rome would not oppose an increase in Air France-KLM's stake to
50 percent.
"I expect that Air France will strongly reaffirm that
Alitalia is a strategic asset for Air France, and therefore that
there will be a strengthening of Air France's role," he said on
the sidelines of a conference in Milan.
"We ask that Air France does not consider Alitalia and (Rome
airport) Fiumicino as an appendix, but a strategic asset for the
development of European air transport."
Lupi is a political ally of former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi who opposed proposals to have Air France-KLM
take control of Alitalia in 2008, and instead asked a group of
Italian investors to take over the loss-making carrier.
The Italian shareholders become free to sell their shares
when a lock-up expires in a month's time.
Experts say Air France-KLM's options include maintaining its
stake by participating in a possible 200 million euro capital
increase, raising its stake, or turning its back on its Skyteam
alliance partner by refusing to take part in the capital hike.
While Rome is pushing for extra investment, it could be a
hard sell with the Franco-Dutch firm's shareholders and workers,
as it cuts costs and jobs in a bid to bring down its own debts.
But the company is also seen as keen to protect the value of
its existing investment while maintaining access to Europe's
fourth-largest travel market.
POLITICALLY SENSITIVE
Alitalia has cut costs aggressively in recent years, but
remains severely hampered by low-cost competition in its
European markets, poor demand on its domestic routes due to
Italy's debt crisis and the rise of high-speed trains, as well
as a lack of capital to invest in long-haul fleets.
Earlier this year, Air France-KLM provided its share of a
150 million euro shareholder loan to keep Alitalia afloat.
Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac pledged in July not to
put up more money without tough conditions.
The decision is also politically sensitive as Air France, 19
percent owned by the French state, announced 2,800 further job
cuts last week, prompting a call for strikes.
Before the board talks, a union source briefed on the
discussions said: "In the past few weeks, the management of Air
France-KLM have been more open towards an increase in the stake
rather than just taking part in a capital increase."
A banking source, however, said an increase in the stake was
the least likely option. Others said the management of the Dutch
side of the operation, which merged with Air France to create
Air France-KLM in 2004, was particularly reluctant to back it.
"It is impossible in the current context," the source said.
"The only question to ask right now is whether Air France-KLM
wants to see its stake diluted."
Jitters over the decision pushed Air France-KLM shares down
to close 1.2 percent lower at 6.9 euros.
"Air France-KLM wants to protect its franchise but the
priority is to deliver on its plans to reduce debts," said
airlines analyst Stephen Furlong at Davy Research in Dublin.
"Exposure to Alitalia has always been fraught with
challenges and it would be surprising if Air France-KLM agreed
to increase their stake."
Etihad Airways, owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, has
been floated in some Italian news reports as a potential
alternative foreign backer for Alitalia, although it has already
announced a large expansion of operations in India.
$1 = 0.7402 euros)