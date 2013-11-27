Alitalia: a symbol of Italy's stunted efforts at market economy

* Deadline for 300 mln euro cash call subscription Wednesday
* Political interference keeps possible partners away
* State bailouts don't make Alitalia sustainable in
long-term
* Air France-KLM seen as best partner to save Alitalia
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Nov 27 In 2008, Maurizio Prato, then
chairman of Alitalia, said only an "exorcist" could save the
Italian airline. Five years later, the near-bankrupt carrier is
still waiting for a miracle worker other than Italy's ill-suited
political establishments.
By Thursday, Alitalia will learn how many shareholders have
subscribed to a 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase
that is part of a wider government-led rescue plan.
Whatever the result, the cash call is only a temporary
reprieve and the airline needs ten times that much to compete
successfully in the global airline market, analysts said.
Alitalia has made a profit only a few times in its 67-year
history and with 700,000 euros in losses a day and net debt of
800 million euros, it could soon have to ground its planes for
lack of cash.
Alitalia - the airline that flew the first pope ever to
travel by plane - is by many accounts the victim of chronic
political interference that has long stifled attempts to make
the euro-zone's third-largest economy a strong market one.
Before privatisation in 2008, various governments disbursed
four billion euros in cash to Alitalia, rarely requiring strong
industrial strategies in return. The government's latest rescue
brought in the state postal service as an investor - Rome says
it will put Alitalia on stronger financial footing before it
negotiates a deal with a potential foreign partner.
"The real problem is getting past the politics. Alitalia is
not a national treasure anymore, it's a national disgrace and it
has been for years," said airline industry analyst James
Halstead, managing partner at UK-based Aviation Strategy.
"One of the reasons politicians will not get people
investing in Alitalia easily is because [the politicians] are
interfering."
To be sure, Alitalia is sitting on some attractive assets:
Europe's fourth-largest travel market, 24 million passengers and
competitive airport slots that allow travellers to fly back and
forth to Italian cities at convenient times of the day.
That's why Air France-KLM, Alitalia's longtime
fiance, has not yet abandoned hopes for an eventual tie-up.
The Franco-Dutch group has remained an Alitalia shareholder
with 25 percent since 2009. However, this month it decided
against participating in Alitalia's cash call and let its stake
be diluted. It said its SkyTeam alliance partner was
strategically important, but not at any cost.
"There needs to be a vigorous industrial restructuring of
Alitalia and a significant financial overhaul. We don't have the
means to spend money carelessly," Air France-KLM Chief Executive
Alexandre de Juniac has said.
UNION OPPOSITION
Various European majors have flirted with Alitalia, but
backed off in the end: KLM withdrew in 2000 after the state
backtracked on their plans to shut Milan's second airport, thus
making KLM's idea of a north-Italian hub unsustainable.
Other serious suitors included the merged Air France-KLM,
Germany's Lufthansa, British Airways and Swissair, but
all in the end retreated, partially because of an inability to
negotiate a deal on purely commercial terms.
The state is jealously guarding heavily unionised Alitalia
and its 14,000 workers, branding it a national strategic asset.
Rome believes Italy needs a national airline to ensure its
mountainous and stretched geography is well served, and former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won the 2008 election promising
to keep the airline in Italian hands.
But it was Berlusconi's ideology and insurmountable union
opposition that lead Air France-KLM to drop its bid in 2008.
"If you don't fix the issue with the unions, we refuse to
get our hands dirty," then-CEO of Air France-KLM Jean-Cyril
Spinetta said at the time.
Italian media and social networks are flooded with messages
from ordinary Italians urging the state to let Alitalia compete
on the same terms as its rivals or allow it to fail as happened
to other airlines in Europe, including well respected Swissair.
"There is this misguided ideology that Italy needs a flag
carrier; then there are vested union and other interests that
want to maintain the status quo," said Carlo Stagnaro, the head
of research at think-tank Bruno Leoni Institute. "If Alitalia
cannot stand on its own feet, it should be allowed to fail."
Alitalia inherited decades of wasteful spending and bad
management decisions, which left it focused on the domestic and
regional markets, vulnerable to competition from low-cost
carriers and from high-speed trains on the Milan-Rome route.
Since 2009, Alitalia's domestic capacity dropped 1.5
percent, based on the number of seats available and distance
flown, while that of Ryanair grew nearly 60 percent, according
to November data from aviation database Innovata.
Its modest 5 percent growth on long-haul routes from Italy
was far outstripped by Gulf carriers Emirates and Qatar Airways
whose capacity in that segment more than doubled since 2009,
although from a lower base.
Alitalia lacks a viable hub, with the Fiumicino airport in
Rome overstretched and operating below industry standards, and
whose expansion could only happen in a decade's time.
Far from Italy's business centre in the country's north, the
hub also fails to capture the lucrative premium clientele.
Analysts say up to a fifth of the airline would need to go
to make it competitive.
"Alitalia has an interesting European base of traffic which
is inevitably interesting for Air France-KLM," said Damian
Brewer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "If you cut off some
unprofitable routes, then you are left with a decent business."
However, any such cuts could be fatal to an already fragile
government of Enrico Letta, facing primaries in a few weeks.
Today's Alitalia is much leaner than the group that was
rescued and privatised in 2008: it has a younger fleet, its cost
base is better than that of Air France, and long gone are perks
it enjoyed such as picking pilots and staff at home.
Management is refocusing the airline's strategy on the more
lucrative long-haul routes, it has promised severe cost cuts and
is said to be mulling laying off a fifth off its staff.
But Air France-KLM wants more assurance on debt and that it
will have more say in Alitalia's strategy if it invests again or
even chooses to return next year with a full takeover bid.
It can easily afford to sit back and wait until Alitalia -
and ultimately Italy - are forced to negotiate at its own terms,
with other potential suitors few and far between.
"The last thing Air France-KLM wants is to take on Alitalia
in its current form and without full ability to decide what to
do," Halstead said. "If Alitalia was treated as a company that
could manage its own affairs, then Air France-KLM would want to
be involved."