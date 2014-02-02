Italy's Letta says pleased at prospect of Alitalia, Etihad deal

ABU DHABI Feb 2 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta said on Sunday he was pleased by the prospect of an
investment by Abu Dhabi's Etihad in troubled Italian airline
Alitalia and hoped a successful deal would be worked out.
The two companies announced earlier they were in the final
phase of a due diligence process aimed at ensuring Alitalia
could return to profitability and would work to try
to finalise a common strategy over the next 30 days.
"I am very happy with the announcement, we have worked for
this outcome," Letta told reporters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.
He said Alitalia needed a strategic investor and his
government would follow the talks with "great hope" and a
flexible approach because the two sides "are people who know
their business".