Alitalia workers reject labour deal, put airline on course for administration -union sources

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ROME/MILAN, April 24 Alitalia workers rejected a proposal to cut jobs among ground staff and trim flight personnel's salaries as part of a major restructuring, putting the loss-making Italian airline on course for government-led special administration, union sources said.
Despite an initial deal reached with unions on April 14, Alitalia failed to win staff backing for its turnaround plan that was necessary to unlock financing and help avoid having to ground planes. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.