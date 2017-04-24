Alitalia workers reject labour deal, put airline on course for administration -union sources

ROME/MILAN, April 24 Alitalia workers rejected a proposal to cut jobs among ground staff and trim flight personnel's salaries as part of a major restructuring, putting the loss-making Italian airline on course for government-led special administration, union sources said.

Despite an initial deal reached with unions on April 14, Alitalia failed to win staff backing for its turnaround plan that was necessary to unlock financing and help avoid having to ground planes. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Louise Ireland)