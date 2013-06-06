Alitalia in deal with unions to cut workers' salaries, CEO pay

MILAN, June 6 Money-losing Alitalia said on
Thursday it had signed a deal with unions to cut salaries,
paving the way for launching a new strategic plan for Italy's
flagship airline.
CEO Gabriele Del Torchio and board members have agreed to
cut their pay by 20 percent, while 2,200 ground staff will work
5 fewer days per month under a state-backed scheme.
"Everyone has given up something important, but in this way
we have been able to safeguard jobs," Del Torchio said in a
statement.
The next step is launching a new strategic plan for
Alitalia, he said.
Alitalia, 25 percent-owned by Air France-KLM, said
the deal will help it achieve its cost saving targets in the
short-to-medium term.
The troubled airline, rescued from bankruptcy in 2008,
posted net losses of 280 million euros ($365 million) in 2012
and 69 million euros in 2011.