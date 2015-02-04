MOVES-AlixPartners appoints three managing directors

Feb 4 Business advisory firm AlixPartners
appointed Shiv Shivaraman, Jeff Howe and Cosmo Takamatsu as
managing directors.
Shivaraman and Takamatsu join at its enterprise improvement
team in the United States and Japan respectively, while Jeff
Howe joins as the head of its coverage of private-equity firms
in New York.
Shivaraman was most recently a partner at A.T. Kearney Inc.
Takamatsu joins from fashion retailer Fast Retailing Co Ltd
where he was group senior vice president for business
systems and IT.
Howe, who previously worked as managing director with
Jefferies and Credit Suisse, will lead the company's coverage of
private equity firms based in New York.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)