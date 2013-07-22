Al Jazeera America taps ABC News executive to lead network

| July 22
July 22 Al Jazeera America announced its
leadership team on Monday, about a month ahead of its U.S.
launch, tapping longtime ABC News executive Kate O'Brian to be
the network's president.
O'Brian will report to Ehab Al Shihabi, the head of Al
Jazeera's international operations, who was also named interim
chief executive of the U.S. channel. The network is due to
launch on Aug. 20.
O'Brian, who was a senior vice president at ABC News, will
be based at Al Jazeera America's headquarters in New York City
starting in August and will oversee editorial strategy and
programming, the company said in a statement. O'Brian spent 30
years at ABC, where she started as an intern.
Al Jazeera bought Al Gore's Current TV in January to compete
with U.S. news networks like CNN, MSNBC and Fox News
. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but analysts
estimated it was worth as much as $500 million.
Al Jazeera faces an uphill battle to build a loyal U.S.
audience, given it is under the patronage of the government of
Qatar. The network has said its model would be based on the BBC,
which is funded by the U.K. but independently operated.
The network will at first be available in 49 million U.S.
households, about half the reach of CNN. When Current TV was
acquired, some cable operators dropped the channel.
A hiring spree has brought several high-profile reporters to
the network, including CNN's business journalist Ali Velshi. It
will have bureaus in 12 U.S. cities and focus on domestic news.
The network rounded out its leadership team with David Doss
and Shannon High-Bassalik, who will join from CNN as senior vice
presidents, and Marcy McGinnis, a former journalism associate
dean who worked at CBS News.
Al Shihabi said at the end of June that Al Jazeera had hired
650 employees and planned to air 8 minutes of commercials per
hour, which is below the industry standard of about 15 minutes.