ALK Abello says allergy drug effective in Phase III

* Ragweed allergy drug shows efficacy in studies

* Company says looking forward to registration process

COPENHAGEN Aug 3 Danish biopharma ALK Abello (ALKb.CO) said its ragweed allergy drug showed good results in Phase III clinical trials conducted by its U.S.-based partner Merck , pointing the way towards a registration application.

"The data analysis shows robust results and we are looking forward to Merck's dialogue with the health authorities on the registration process for this new, innovative product," Chief Executive Jens Bager said in a statement on Wednesday.

An estimated 60 million people in North America suffer from allergies, and ragweed is a significant seasonal, airborne allergen affecting an estimated 50 percent of American allergy sufferers, ALK Abello said.

Data from the two Phase III trials are planned to be submitted for presentation at a U.S. medical conference in 2011, ALK Abello said.

Two pivotal clinical Phase III studies with its Ragweed Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet (AIT) met the combined primary objective of reducing allergy symptoms, and use of concomitant symptom-relieving medication, the company said.

The studies also showed the treatment was well tolerated by subjects receiving the drug, with no new or unexpected findings, it said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes)