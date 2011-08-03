ALK Abello says allergy drug effective in Phase III

* Ragweed allergy drug shows efficacy in studies
* Company says looking forward to registration process
COPENHAGEN Aug 3 Danish biopharma ALK Abello
(ALKb.CO) said its ragweed allergy drug showed good results in
Phase III clinical trials conducted by its U.S.-based partner
Merck , pointing the way towards a registration
application.
"The data analysis shows robust results and we are looking
forward to Merck's dialogue with the health authorities on the
registration process for this new, innovative product," Chief
Executive Jens Bager said in a statement on Wednesday.
An estimated 60 million people in North America suffer from
allergies, and ragweed is a significant seasonal, airborne
allergen affecting an estimated 50 percent of American allergy
sufferers, ALK Abello said.
Data from the two Phase III trials are planned to be
submitted for presentation at a U.S. medical conference in 2011,
ALK Abello said.
Two pivotal clinical Phase III studies with its Ragweed
Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet (AIT) met the combined primary
objective of reducing allergy symptoms, and use of concomitant
symptom-relieving medication, the company said.
The studies also showed the treatment was well tolerated by
subjects receiving the drug, with no new or unexpected findings,
it said.
