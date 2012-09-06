版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 03:44 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's raises Alkermes' CFR to B1

Sept 6 Alkermes Inc: * Moody's rates alkermes' term loan b1; upgrades cfr to b1

