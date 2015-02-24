版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 24日 星期二

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alkermes says will not pursue further development of ALKS 7106

(Corrects headline to say company will not pursue further development of its drug. The previous headline incorrectly stated that the drug reached main goal) Feb 24 Alkermes Plc : * Says topline results from a phase 1 clinical study of alks 7106 * Data from the study showed that alks 7106 did not meet the company's pre-specified criteria for advancing into phase 2 clinical trials * Says will not pursue further development of alks 7106 * Will continue its efforts in developing compounds for treatment of pain with intrinsically low potential for overdose toxicity and abuse * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
