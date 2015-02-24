CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alkermes says will not pursue further development of ALKS 7106

(Corrects headline to say company will not pursue further
development of its drug. The previous headline incorrectly
stated that the drug reached main goal)
Feb 24 Alkermes Plc :
* Says topline results from a phase 1 clinical study of alks
7106
* Data from the study showed that alks 7106 did not meet the
company's pre-specified criteria for advancing into phase 2
clinical trials
* Says will not pursue further development of alks 7106
* Will continue its efforts in developing compounds for
treatment of pain with intrinsically low potential for overdose
toxicity and abuse
