Alkermes short bets built up ahead of depression drug setback

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 Investors who recently shorted
Alkermes Plc shares may have had their timing exactly
right: They stood to make a nice profit when a setback caused
the stock to drop 44 percent.
Short interest in the mid-cap drugmaker rose by about one
third, from 3.5 million to 4.7 million shares, between Dec. 31
and Jan 15, according to Thomson Reuters data. The short
interest tally, released on Wednesday night, is the latest
available data.
Six days later, on Jan 21, Alkermes announced that its lead
product, depression drug ALKS 5461, failed in two late-stage
studies. Shares of Alkermes closed down 44 percent for the day.
While the latest data only extends to Jan. 15, those who
kept their positions through the steep losses on Jan. 21 - three
trading sessions later, stood to profit handsomely.
Even before Alkermes' setback, shorting the shares could
have proved a winning bet. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 15, the
stock dropped 21 percent. Over that time, the Nasdaq
Biotechnology index declined 16 percent, while the S&P
500 fell 8 percent.
As of Jan. 15, short interest stood at 3.1 percent of
Alkermes' outstanding shares. That was greater than the 2.4
percent position held in the average U.S. stock, but less than
the 3.8 percent short position held in the average healthcare
stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Despite the recent spike, total short interest in Alkermes
as of Jan 15 had come down by nearly half the levels it had
reached in July of last year.
So far in 2016, Alkermes shares have fallen 61 percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by David Gregorio)