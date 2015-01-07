版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 20:24 BJT

Alkermes schizophrenia drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

Jan 7 Alkermes Plc said its experimental drug to treat schizophrenia met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

The drug, codenamed ALKS 3831, is a combination of samidorphan and the antipsychotic drug, olanzapine.

ALKS 3831 was as effective as olanzapine and also addressed the issue of weight gain in patients treated with olanzapine, Alkermes said.

The drug was generally well tolerated in the 300-patient study, the company said. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐