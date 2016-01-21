Alkermes depression drug fails in two late-stage studies

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 Alkermes Plc said its drug for major depressive disorder did not meet the main goal of improving depression symptoms in two late-stage studies.
However, a clear trend of efficacy was observed with the 2 mg dose of the drug, ALKS 5461, the company said.
The studies were evaluated using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), which is commonly used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)