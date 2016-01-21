版本:
Alkermes depression drug fails in two late-stage studies

Jan 21 Alkermes Plc said its drug for major depressive disorder did not meet the main goal of improving depression symptoms in two late-stage studies.

However, a clear trend of efficacy was observed with the 2 mg dose of the drug, ALKS 5461, the company said.

The studies were evaluated using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), which is commonly used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

