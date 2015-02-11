UPDATE 2-Regulator clears Cosan takeover of Brazil railway firm ALL

(Adds background)
By Nestor Rabello
BRASILIA Feb 11 Brazil's antitrust regulator
Cade on Wednesday approved the takeover of the country's main
railway operator America Latina Logistica SA by Cosan
Logistica SA with restrictions to protect against
unfair market advantages.
The lead Cade investigator on the case, Gilvandro de Araujo,
said restrictions on the merger would include guarantees of
third-party access to Cosan's two dry bulk terminals at Santos,
Brazil's biggest port.
The restrictions are aimed at addressing concerns of sugar
and grain producers and traders who fear the deal will create a
monopoly on railway access to the port of Santos.
Araujo also said executives of Cosan SA, the
sugar and ethanol producer that belongs to the same industrial
group as Cosan Logistica, would not be allowed to take
management positions at the merged company.
Shares of ALL and Cosan Logistica both rose up to 12 percent
in early trade as Cade officials met, but pared some of those
gains to trade up 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, in late
afternoon. Shares for both companies are trading near their
highest levels since December.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the merger,
expected to create a logistics company worth 11 billion reais
($3.8 billion), will benefit both ALL and Cosan and that the
restrictions imposed were in line with expectations.
The merger will also close the door to a long-standing legal
battle between the two companies over contracts to deliver
Cosan's sugar over ALL track.
Cade said the company will need to create a supervisor to
oversee fair access to services of potential rivals of companies
in the Cosan Ltd group.
Marcos Lutz, the chief executive of Cosan SA, said the
restrictions will not impede the company's ability to grow and
invest in the sector.
(Additional reporting by Paulo Laier; Writing by Reese Ewing;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)