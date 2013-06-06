Alliance Pharma buys rights to Novartis' obstetric drug Syntometrine

June 6 Specialty pharmaceutical company Alliance
Pharma Plc said it bought all existing rights to
obstetric drug Syntometrine from Novartis AG for $11.5
million.
Alliance Pharma, which acquires, markets and distributes
pharmaceutical products, already owns the UK rights to
Syntometrine, a drug used in the final stage of labour.
Sales of Syntometrine by Novartis were $3.2 million and
gross margin was $2.8 million in the 12 months to March 2013,
the company said in a statement.
Alliance Pharma, which generated 44.9 million pounds in
revenue last year, said it would fund the acquisition from cash
on hand and bank facilities, including a 3.5 million pound
($5.39 million) drawdown from its 30 million pounds acquisition
facilities.