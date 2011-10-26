UPDATE 2-Allegheny Techs' profit beats; stock rises

* Q3 adj EPS 63 cents vs. Wall Street forecast 61 cents

Oct 26 Metals processor Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast strong demand in 2012, sending its shares up more than 6 percent.

But the company said global economic uncertainty has whittled away at short-term business confidence, and it cut its revenue estimate for this year.

"Over the next three to five years, demand drivers are expected to remain positive in our key global markets of aerospace, oil and gas/chemical process industry, electrical energy, and medical," the company said.

"However, concerns about U.S. and European economies and continued high unemployment levels appear to be negatively impacting short-term consumer and business confidence."

Allegheny said this was evident in short-cycle markets for products like standard stainless sheet and plate, where demand has suffered from falling raw material surcharges, resulting in customers delaying purchases and managing inventory levels.

As a result, the company lowered its forecast for full-year 2011 revenue to about $5.2 billion, from a previous estimate of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion.

Allegheny said it expected strong demand in 2012 for its titanium- and nickel-based alloys, specialty alloy mill products, and engineered forgings and castings for the aerospace market.

Third-quarter net income rose to $62.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 63 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 61 cents on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $1.35 billion. Analysts expected $1.37 billion.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Allegheny shares were 6.2 percent higher at $42.76. (Reporting by Steve James and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ted Kerr and Lisa Von Ahn)