UPDATE 1-Allegiant Air pilots to strike Thursday, could impact over 250 flights

(Adds company and pilot comments, background on lawsuit, byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

April 1 Pilots at Allegiant Air will strike on Thursday, potentially grounding more than 250 flights throughout the country and impacting more than 33,000 customers on that day, the Airline Professionals Association Teamsters Local 1224 said Wednesday.

Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co were down more than six percent in afternoon trading.

The strike follows more than two years of unsuccessful contract talks and a slew of allegations made by the union and management alike.

"This irresponsible and illegal action by the Teamsters has been timed to coincide with the busy holiday travel period, and unfortunately, will likely disrupt flights and passengers in and out of all of our destinations," the company said in a statement.

Allegiant sued the pilots union in federal court on Monday, saying it had violated the Railway Labor Act by moving to strike before the parties had exerted every effort to settle their disputes.

The National Mediation Board, which oversees collective bargaining for U.S. airlines, had told the parties on March 23 to continue negotiations, the lawsuit said.

"Allegiant is taking immediate legal action to put an end to the strike and restore normal service as quickly as possible," the company said in its Wednesday statement. "Instead of addressing their issues at the bargaining table, the Teamsters have resorted to heavy-handed and disruptive tactics rather than working toward a resolution."

The union had alleged that Allegiant didn't abide by a July 2014 federal court injunction that directed the airline to restore the pilots' benefits and work rule protections to levels negotiated previously. More than 98 percent of 473 participating pilots voted in January to authorize a strike.

"Striking is a last resort, but we cannot continue to stand by a company that flaunts the law by robbing the pilots of legally protected rights and benefits," Allegiant pilot Tom Pozdro said in the union's statement.

The company said it has activated additional call center staff and will contact affected travelers to make them aware of their travel options.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)