REFILE-U.S. judge orders temporary block of Allegiant Air pilot strike

April 1 A U.S. judge issued an order Wednesday temporarily blocking Allegiant Air pilots from striking unlawfully after they announced a Thursday walkout.

Chief Judge Gloria Navarro of U.S. District Court in Las Vegas said in the ruling, "The Court finds that Allegiant is entitled to an ex parte temporary restraining order that enjoins (the pilots union) and the other Defendants from engaging in, encouraging, or calling an unlawful strike against Allegiant by its pilots in violation of the Defendants' duties under the (Railway Labor Act)."

Allegiant Travel Co is the parent company of Allegiant Air.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Leslie Adler)