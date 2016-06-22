Allegiant Travel strikes tentative deal with Allegiant Air pilots

June 21 Allegiant Travel Co said it has
struck a tentative contract agreement with pilots at its
Allegiant Air after prolonged negotiations.
The deal comes after years of unsuccessful contract talks
and allegations made by the pilots union that Allegiant failed
to abide by a July 2014 federal court injunction that directed
the low-cost carrier to restore the pilots' benefits and work
rule protections to levels negotiated previously.
The tentative agreement must be voted on and ratified by
Allegiant Air pilots, who were represented by the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters, and the results are expected in late
July, the company said.
Last year, the air pilots threatened to go on a strike but
they were blocked by a U.S. court after Allegiant sued the
pilots' union saying they had violated the Railway Labor Act by
moving to strike before the parties had exerted every effort to
settle their disputes.
Later the company said it would raise its pilots' pay by 5-7
percent per hour effective May 1, 2015 and that the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) had stepped up its surveillance of
labor disputes at the low-cost airline operator.
