Allegiant Travel cites delays from computer outage

July 18 Allegiant Travel Co, the parent of Allegiant Air, a low-cost carrier that serves leisure destinations, said on Friday that it is working to resolve a computer system outage that is slowing its customer check-in and causing delays.

In a statement, the Las Vegas-based company said its staff was processing passenger check-in and boarding manually after the outage began earlier in the day. It added that the outage also affected its traveler text-alert system.

Shares of Allegiant were up 2 percent at $120.69 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jan Paschal)
