Allegiant Travel cites delays from computer outage

July 18 Allegiant Travel Co, the parent
of Allegiant Air, a low-cost carrier that serves leisure
destinations, said on Friday that it is working to resolve a
computer system outage that is slowing its customer check-in and
causing delays.
In a statement, the Las Vegas-based company said its staff
was processing passenger check-in and boarding manually after
the outage began earlier in the day. It added that the outage
also affected its traveler text-alert system.
Shares of Allegiant were up 2 percent at $120.69 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
