UPDATE 1-Allegiant computer outage resolved; 26 flights affected

(Adds that outage is resolved)
July 18 Allegiant Travel Co, the parent
of Allegiant Air, said on Friday that a computer outage that
affected 26 flights and 4,000 passengers has been resolved, and
its systems are back to normal.
The outage, which began earlier in the day, slowed the
carrier's customer check-in and affected its text-alert system.
Of the 26 flights affected, eight were cancelled and 18 were
rescheduled to operate Saturday, the Las Vegas-based low-cost
carrier that serves leisure destinations said in an updated
statement. The airline had 250 flights scheduled to operate on
Friday.
Shares of Allegiant closed up 2 percent at $120.80 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jan Paschal,
Bernard Orr)