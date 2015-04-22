UPDATE 1-Allegiant Travel to increase pilot pay by 5-7 pct

(Adds details, background, shares)
April 22 Allegiant Travel Co said it
would raise its pilots' pay by 5-7 percent per hour effective
May 1 and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had
stepped up its surveillance of labor disputes at the low-cost
airline operator.
Allegiant also said it expects a successful outcome on a
preliminary injunction it had filed against a planned strike by
its pilots, after two years of talks on contract terms fell
through.
On April 1, a U.S. judge issued an order temporarily
blocking Allegiant Air pilots from striking, avoiding a strike
that could have grounded more than 250 flights throughout the
country ahead of a holiday weekend.
The FAA has indicated that it would not process any current
or additional requests for work relating to Allegiant's planned
growth.
Allegiant said it does not yet expect any immediate effect
on its operations.
The company on Wednesday reported a profit of $3.74 per
share for the first quarter ended March 31, above analysts'
average estimate of $3.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allegiant's shares closed down slightly at $167.85 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
