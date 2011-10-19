NY investment house CEO Allen sued over 'forgery'

* Allegations "laughable" says Herbert Allen associate
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Herbert A. Allen, founder of
an annual business conference that draws a host of media
moguls, is accused in a lawsuit of aiding a family fraud to
stop a dying cousin's creditor collecting $25.3 million.
A business partner of the Allen & Company investment
house's chief executive officer described as "laughable" the
allegations made in the civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday in
Manhattan federal court. He said Herbert A. Allen and the
cousin, Robert Allen, had not spoken for 30 years.
The plaintiff, Excelsior Capital LLC, said Herbert A. Allen
and others "forged or arranged for the forgery" of his cousin's
signature on a deed for his interest in a family ranch in
Arizona. It said the forgery took place on March 2 while he was
on his deathbed in a hospital on New York's Long Island while
the notarization indicated he signed in Manhattan on that day.
He died in hospital seven days later. Robert Allen was the
son of Charles Allen, who founded Allen & Co in 1922.
The lawsuit said that while seeking to collect a $25.3
million court judgment against Robert Allen's estate, Excelsior
"uncovered the fraud." The plaintiff's lawyer, Judd Burstein,
declined to comment. The lawsuit seeks millions over the
interest in the ranch and damages.
The complaint said that a close family friend and Allen &
Company executive, Terence McCarthy, fraudulently notarized the
signature. McCarthy was out of the office on Wednesday and
unavailable to comment, the company said.
"The allegation is laughable," the Allen business partner,
Jim Quinn, said. "Herbert A. Allen hasn't spoken to his cousin
Bob in over 30 years."
The Allens are big players in the media and entertainment
sector with the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference attended
over the years by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) founder Bill Gates,
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) Warren Buffett and Rupert
Murdoch of News Corp (NWSA.O), among others.
Herbert A. Allen is also on the board of Coca-Cola (KO.N)
and while he is still active in the conferences, they are run
by his son, Herb Allen.
Excelsior Capital LLC has a sole member, Richard Davis, who
was Robert Allen's neighbor on Long Island. Over the years,
Robert Allen persuaded Davis to loan almost $40 million to
Superior Broadcasting Company, a radio station business in
which Allen invested $80 million, the court document said.
The complaint identified Robert Allen's sister, Terry Allen
Kramer, as a third defendant. Kramer, a theater producer, could
not immediately be reached to comment.
The case is Excelsior Capital LLC v Herbert Allen, et al,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
7373.
