Paul Allen's top money manager to leave post

SEATTLE, April 21 The lead money manager for
Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen is leaving his
post this week, marking the latest in a round of high-level
departures at the Seattle billionaire's Vulcan Inc organization,
which handles his $16 billion fortune.
Paul Ghaffari, who has been chief investment officer of
Vulcan Capital - Allen's private investment unit - since 2010,
will leave on Friday, Vulcan said in a statement on Monday.
"We appreciate Paul's service at Vulcan and the
contributions he made to growing and expanding our investments
across all stages of corporate development," said Jody Allen,
chief executive of Vulcan Inc and Paul Allen's sister. "We wish
him the best of luck."
Ghaffari, who previously handled investments for billionaire
George Soros and founded a fund firm later acquired by Morgan
Stanley, was a high profile hire for Allen three and a half
years ago. In his time there, Ghaffari has taken some of the
credit for bringing order to Allen's technology, energy and
equities portfolio.
Despite some early misfires, including the loss of billions
of dollars on cable company Charter Communications Inc,
Allen's investments are paying off lately, especially his
property portfolio in Seattle's booming South Lake Union and his
ownership of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
Ghaffari will be replaced in the interim by Abhishek
Agrawal, who currently heads Vulcan Capital's Palo Alto office.
His exit follows that of Allen's technology adviser, Parag
Garg, who left the job recently less than six months after
starting work at Vulcan.
Sue Coliton, long-time vice president of the Paul G. Allen
Family Foundation, also left last month after 15 years working
with the Allens on their philanthropy projects.
Allen, along with Bill Gates, founded Microsoft in
1975.
