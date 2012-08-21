版本:
中国
2012年 8月 22日

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Allen System Group's CFR to Caa1

Aug 21 Allen Systems Group Inc : * Moody's downgrades Allen system group's cfr to caa1; outlook is negative * Moody's downgrades Allen system group's cfr to caa1 from b3

