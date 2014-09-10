UPDATE 1-Ackman urges Allergan board to 'wake up' on Valeant talks

(Adds statement from Allergan paragraphs 4-5)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 9 After months of staying largely
silent on a deal he is trying to broker, billionaire William
Ackman on Tuesday criticized Allergan Inc 's board of
directors, urging them to "wake up" and at least listen to what
potential purchaser Valeant Pharmaceuticals has to
offer the Botox maker.
In a letter sent to Allergan's nine directors, Ackman said,
"Your actions have wasted corporate resources, delayed enormous
potential value creation for shareholders, and are
professionally and personally embarrassing for you."
"The smell of strong brew is in the air, now is the time to
wake up," he wrote in the letter which was released in a
regulatory filing.
Allergan responded on Tuesday by reiterating its criticism
of Valeant's offer and confidence in its course.
"Mr. Ackman's hyperbole, bluster and personal attacks do not
change the fact that Valeant's offer is grossly inadequate and
substantially undervalues Allergan. We recognize that what
matters is value, and the Allergan board remains confident in
the company's ability to deliver significantly more value than
Valeant's offer," an Allergan representative said in a
statement.
It has been five months since Ackman, whose $15 billion
Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund is Allergan's
largest investor, announced he is working with rival drug maker
Valeant.
Despite sweetened terms from Valeant, Allergan has
steadfastly refused to sell itself to its rival, sued the
company and Ackman and has tried to line up another potential
partner.
Now with his three-page letter dated Sept. 9, the New
York-based hedge fund manager seemed to want to give this board
one more chance to take action before a special meeting at the
end of the year where he hopes to replace most of them with his
own slate of directors.
He told them they can still "rescue" their reputation by
taking over the leadership from Chief Executive Officer David
Pyott, who is in Ackman's words trying to "stymie" a
transaction.
Allergan, Ackman said, has "distinguished itself in running
the most shareholder-unfriendly, hostile defense process perhaps
in the history of corporate America."
He listed what he considers Allergan's missteps,
underscoring that the recent departure of the chief financial
officer, Jeff Edwards, at age 53 was particularly worrying.
"The notion that Allergan should execute the largest acquisition
in its history led by an investor relations executive is a
frightening proposition," he wrote.
Ackman is the latest in a string of activist hedge fund
managers who are resorting to penning strongly worded letters to
board members as they push for change. Daniel Loeb, who runs
Third Point, made these types of letters famous with missives
about Yahoo before he won board seats and played a critical role
in picking a new CEO.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by
Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Cynthia
Osterman)