UPDATE 2-Allergan near buyout of up to $65 bln to escape Valeant, Ackman -source

(Adds source comments on potential pricing and Valeant moves)
By Olivia Oran and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Nov 16 Allergan Inc is close to a buyout
deal worth up to $65.5 billion by Actavis Plc, one that
could end months of pursuit by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
and William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square
Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Actavis may pay Allergan between $215 and $220 per share,
with the final price likely coming at the high end of that
range, according to the source. A deal could be announced as
early as Monday, the source said.
If such a price materializes, it will likely put Botox maker
Allergan out of Valeant's reach, despite the drugmaker's
willingness to raise its cash and stock offer above a current
value of about $54 billion, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
However, if the agreed price comes in lower and Actavis
investors show skepticism over the deal by trading their shares
lower, Valeant may consider a new approach, according to one of
the sources familiar with Valeant's thinking.
Actavis, Allergan and Valeant declined to comment. Pershing
Square was not available for comment.
"I think Actavis is going to win," said Erik Gordon, a
professor at the Ross School of Business, University of
Michigan. "Ackman is going to be content to take his profit on
his Allergan shares and go onto the next battle."
The bid for Allergan has proven one of the most complex and
unorthodox in the healthcare sector. Ackman disclosed in late
April a nearly 10 percent stake in the drugmaker and plans to
bid for the company together with Valeant.
Allergan's resistance to the deal has led both sides to
fight their cases with shareholders, in court and even raise the
potential of alternate acquisitions.
Allergan had held on-and-off discussions about purchasing
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for more than $10 billion in
cash, a deal that would have made it harder for Valeant to
acquire the combined company.
Last week, Pershing Square unveiled an 8.5 percent stake in
animal health company Zoetis Inc, another potential
takeover target. Some viewed the move as possibly supplanting
Ackman's interest in Allergan.
News of an imminent deal with Actavis comes ahead of a Dec.
18 special meeting of Allergan shareholders initiated by Ackman,
who is seeking to replace several of Allergan's board members
and compel the company to enter takeover talks.
"Ironically, the Allergan shareholders should send thank-you
notes to Bill Ackman," said Gordon, noting they may soon receive
far more for their shares than they would have considered even
six months ago.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer; Writing by Caroline
Valetkevitch and Michele Gershberg; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and W Simon)