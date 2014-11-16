版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 17日

Allergan, Actavis near deal; announcement as soon as Monday-source

Nov 16 Allergan and Actavis Plc are close to a deal for a merger, and an agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

Actavis would likely pay Allergan between $210 and $220 per share, according to the source. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
