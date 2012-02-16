UK cost agency unconvinced by Botox for migraine

BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
LONDON Feb 16 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness body NICE is not convinced that Allergan's anti-wrinkle injection Botox is worth using to treat migraines.
Botox is licensed to prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine, but the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the company had not provided sufficient evidence to prove its value.
Without additional information, NICE said it was inclined not to recommend Botox as a migraine treatment option on the state-run health service. The agency's draft guidance is open for comments until March 8.
