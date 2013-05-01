版本:
2013年 5月 1日

BRIEF-Allergan resumes trading down 11.5 percent after company says phase 2 eye drug data does not support directly moving to phase 3

NEW YORK May 1 Allergan Inc : * Resumes trading down 11.5 percent after company says phase 2 Darpin eye drug data does not support directly moving to phase 3
