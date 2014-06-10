版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 23:14 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan CEO says investors must question Valeant's "mishmash" financial reporting

June 10 Allergan: * Allergan CEO says he's an "endurance player," prepared for long

battle with Valeant * Allergan CEO says first priority among its shareholders is for company to

make strategic acquisitions * Allergan CEO says Valeant stands alone in industry by failure to disclose

product sales, instead has "mishmash" of reporting buckets * Allergan CEO says company, investors need to question value of Valeant stock
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐