BRIEF-Allergan CEO says investors must question Valeant's "mishmash" financial reporting

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Allergan: * Allergan CEO says he's an "endurance player," prepared for long
battle with Valeant * Allergan CEO says first priority among its shareholders is for company to
make strategic acquisitions * Allergan CEO says Valeant stands alone in industry by failure to disclose
product sales, instead has "mishmash" of reporting buckets * Allergan CEO says company, investors need to question value of Valeant stock
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.