2014年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Allergan CEO said interested in acquiring new types of businesses

July 21 Allergan Inc : * CEO, in investor conference call, says interested in acquiring new types of businesses * CEO says could buy one or more new types of businesses that may become new

company "pillars" * CEO says Valeant contact lens sales figures questionable, represent a large

"disconnect" from industry sales trends
