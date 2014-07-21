BRIEF-Allergan CEO said interested in acquiring new types of businesses

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 Allergan Inc : * CEO, in investor conference call, says interested in acquiring new types of businesses * CEO says could buy one or more new types of businesses that may become new
company "pillars" * CEO says Valeant contact lens sales figures questionable, represent a large
"disconnect" from industry sales trends
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei